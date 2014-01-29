CLOSE
Cam’ron & A-Trak – “Humphrey” [LISTEN]

It’s Killa season. Following the announcement of their collaborative Federal Reserve EPCam’ron and A-Trak deliver a proper first single titled “Humphrey.”

The Harlem MC finds his footing on soulful production by A-Trak and Party Supplies. Listeners will hear hints of The Diplomats’ classic run in the repetitious loop. And then there’s Cam’ron, who laced the track with some witty bars and a bank of sh*t talk.

“My parents got high, no lie. It’s not shame/ A product of dust, lust, and cocaine,” Killa Cam rhymes.

The Federal Reserve release date has yet to be announced, but it’s supposed to arrive this spring. The sole features with be Dipset members Jim Jones and Juelz Santana. Stream Cam’ron and A-Trak’s “Humphrey” below and sound off your opinions in the comments.

