Diddy To Shut Down Bad Boy Records?

Is Diddy about the close up shop at Bad Boy Records? The streets are saying that Rap mogul has quietly made moves to shut down the iconic record label.

According to AllHipHop.com and more recently Global14.com, most of the Bad Boy Records staff has been laid off since December. It is said Diddy has moved some of his more noted employees to his other business ventures including Revolt TV, CÎROC Ultra Premium, Blue Flame Agency and the newly acquired DeLeon Tequila.

So what happens to the talent still contracted to the label you ask? It is speculated that both French Montana and Janelle Monáe will be upstreamed directly to Interscope Records. The status on Machine Gun Kelly, Red Cafe and Diddy’s R&B girlfriend Cassie is unclear.

This all stays in the struggle rumor mill as there is yet to be an official statement from Combs. Since 1993 Bad Boy Records has been one of the most successful Rap record companies with reportedly over 75 million records sold worldwide to date.

If we are indeed seeing the final days of Bad Boy, let us know what your favorite Bad Boy moment is in the comments section below.

Photo: Instagram