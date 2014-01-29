Jay Z’s Old Brooklyn “Stash Spot” Apartment On The Market For $870K [PHOTOS]

The now famed “stash spot” Jay Z mentioned on his “Empire State Of Mind” hit is back on the market. The Brooklyn duplex apartment is on sale for $870,000.

The building is 560 State Street in downtown Brooklyn, right off Atlantic Ave. However, there is some controversy over exactly which apartment Hova lived in.

Reports Curbed:

A Vulture article from right after the song came out pegged Jay-Z’s former home as no. 10B, however, in 2012, Jay apparently met the guy who lives in 10B and told him that his old place was really 10C (and also borrowed his menorah). 10C, a 2BR duplex, is the one that is currently on the market and it has definitely seen some renovations since its stash spot days. That means that it’s probably not worth tearing up all the floorboards in hopes of finding any errant packages of drugs that Jay-Z stashed and accidentally left behind—somebody probably already got those. Setting aside its history, the apartment itself is not really all that exciting, but as far as famous musicians’ former pads go, it’s definitely the best one of the day.

$870K for a 2 bedroom that is literally around the corner from the Barclays Center is actually not a bad deal, if you can afford it. The listing doesn’t mention that there aren’t any elevators in the building, though.

Check out photos of Jay Z’s old pad in the gallery.

—

Photos: Curbed/Sotheby’s

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »