Wacka Flocka Clowns Lyrical Rappers For Not Getting Money [Audio Included]

“It ain’t got nothing to do with lyrics. I ain’t got no lyrics.”

In the Hip Hop realm, there happen to be some artists that don’t live up to their own hype. With some under the belief that they are lyrical geniuses, most to known of them ever achieve such an accolade with the material dropped.

Sometimes a rapper must face the facts that all he/she has working for them is a hook and great production.

For Wacka Flocka Flame, the rapper is fully aware of the fact that he is not lyrical, but doesn’t care and believes that his fellow rappers that put so much focus into words aren’t seeing it pay off in the long run when the money comes.

During an interview with RadioPlanet, Flame tells DJ Whoo Kid that he has no time for lyrics and wants to be straight blunt.

“That’s when I don’t trip when ni**as be like, ‘Man, shawty can’t rap’. The ni**a that everybody say is lyrical, they ain’t got no shows.”

Flocka even added that he’s not concerned with the outcome of an album as he is only looking to generate his profit from performances and shows.

“I don’t even care about selling records. As long as I get them shows for $15,000, four to five days out the week, I’m happy.”

Taking a note from the rapper’s book…Damn. At least, he’s being honest.

Check below for more of what he had to say on lyrics.