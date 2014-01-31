Rapper The Game Wants To “Beat The F*ck Out Of” George Zimmerman

Yesterday (January 30), news broke that George Zimmerman is participating in a celebrity boxing match. Falling in line with the feelings of many, Compton rapper the Game is down to fight the child murderer in order to kick his ass.
Reports TMZ:
The Game will throw his hat in the ring to fight George Zimmerman in the upcoming celebrity boxing match, and he tells TMZ, “I will beat the f**k out of him.”
Zimmerman has agreed to the March 1 celebrity boxing match … the promoter hasn’t selected his opponent, but is taking offers at fightgeorge@hotmail.com.
Game says, “I would not be boxing for me. I’d be boxing for the legacy of Trayvon Martin and for his family.”
The rapper, who has a tattoo of Trayvon on his leg, says, “I would box him to knock him out,” adding, “I would definitely take pleasure in it. It’s legal, and I want to show him you can solve your disputes without a weapon.”
Game would definitely have the edge … he’s 6’5″, and 240 lbs of muscle.
Game on.
Considering the fade Game dealt 40 Glocc, our money would be on him.
However, even participating in such foolery that brings more attention Zimmerman is highly questionable.
—
Photo: Instagram