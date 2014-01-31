Rapper The Game Wants To “Beat The F*ck Out Of” George Zimmerman

Yesterday (January 30), news broke that George Zimmerman is participating in a celebrity boxing match. Falling in line with the feelings of many, Compton rapper the Game is down to fight the child murderer in order to kick his ass.

Reports TMZ:

The Game will throw his hat in the ring to fight George Zimmerman in the upcoming celebrity boxing match, and he tells TMZ, “I will beat the f**k out of him.”

Zimmerman has agreed to the March 1 celebrity boxing match … the promoter hasn’t selected his opponent, but is taking offers at fightgeorge@hotmail.com.

Game says, “I would not be boxing for me. I’d be boxing for the legacy of Trayvon Martin and for his family.”

The rapper, who has a tattoo of Trayvon on his leg, says, “I would box him to knock him out,” adding, “I would definitely take pleasure in it. It’s legal, and I want to show him you can solve your disputes without a weapon.”

Game would definitely have the edge … he’s 6’5″, and 240 lbs of muscle.

Game on.