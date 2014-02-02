Jay Z Brings Out Beyoncé At DirecTV Concert In NYC [VIDEO]

Jay Z was the headliner at DirectTV’s “Super Saturday Night” concert in NYC. Hova made it a family affair by bringing out his wife Beyoncé as a surprise guest.

The couple performed Bey’s “Drunk In Love” since it is one of the hottest songs out. Just admit it.

Reports Miss Info:

Another Grammy Awards performance came to life in New York City on Saturday night. DirecTV held their annual Super Bowl Weekend “Super Saturday Night” party at Hudson River Park Pier 40, co-hosted by Mark Cuban’s AXS TV and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Jay Z was this year’s headliner at the invite-only event, and brought a special surprise on stage. Appearing in a long revealing black dress, Beyoncé joined her husband to perform their latest collaboration “Drunk In Love.” “All hail the Queen,” Jay screamed as his beautiful wife walked off the stage.

