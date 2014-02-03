Kanye West Contributing To Chief Keef’s Bang 3? [PHOTO]

Chief Keef has had a slew of setbacks after numerous run-ins with the long arm of the law, but he hopes to return strong with his upcoming Bang 3 mixtape. In fact, it appears that he’s enlisted the services of the one and only Kanye West for support.

Over the weekend, a photo of Yeezy and Keef together with Interscope A&R, Larry Jackson. The GBE rapper’s manager Idris “Peeda Pan” Abdul Wahid posted the flick to Instagram (captioned #bang3), but it’s since been deleted. But whatever the case, it appears that Keef at the very lease received some consultation from the G.O.O.D. Music creative.

The two rappers already have a few collaborations under their belt in the “Don’t Like (Remix)” from Cruel Summer and the gloomy Yeezus track “Hold My Liquor.” Perhaps a third is on the way, as Bang 3 is slated to drop March 3.

