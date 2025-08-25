Subscribe
Southside Says He Won’t Collab With Gunna Out Of Love For Young Thug

Producer Southside has made it clear he won’t work with Gunna again, and it all comes down to loyalty.

Published on August 25, 2025

US-AUTO-PARTY
Source: MARCO BELLO / Getty

In a recent interview on Drink Champs, Southside was asked if he would ever produce for Gunna in the future. His response was direct: “I ain’t making no beats for him.”

He explained that his decision is based on his loyalty to Thugger, who he’s been close with for years. “Slime been my friend,” Southside said, using Thug’s nickname. “I made ‘Danny Glover’ for him. That’s been my friend since way back, when he didn’t even have teeth in his mouth. I can never go against what he say.”

Southside made it clear that their bond goes deep, and that if Thug doesn’t rock with someone, he won’t either. “If he feels some kind of way about it, that’s how he feel,” he said. “I just can’t do it.”

Even if Wunna called him today asking for beats, Southside says the answer would still be no. “Can’t do it,” he said. “My dog is my dog. It is what it is.” While he didn’t outright say that Gunna was wrong for the way he handled things in the YSL case, Southside did give his honest take. “Street-wise, I would’ve never did what he did,” he said. “If my brother did that to me, I’d feel some kind of way.”

Southside and Gunna had worked together before on tracks like “Gunna Swag” in 2019 and “Order” in 2022. But based on Southside’s recent comments, fans shouldn’t expect to hear any more music from the two anytime soon. For Southside, standing by Young Thug means more than making another hit.

