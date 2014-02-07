Lil B Lectures At University Of California-Riverside [VIDEO]

Remember when Lil B held a lecture at NYU? Well the Based God recently decided to share his general purpose wisdom at the University of California-Riverside.

Reports Hypetrak:

Lil B previously shared his based gospel with the campus of NYU, and now the Based God has been fortunate enough to add another facility of higher education to his lecture list, as yesterday he paid a visit to University Of California, Riverside. While we’ll have to wait for the full video to surface, today we share with you his opening words, as well as a clip of his “Based Freestyle” performance. The Associated Students Program Board at UCR asked Lil B to come down and speak on topics ranging from his life quest, music and technology.

We gotta ask, again. Does the “Won Ton Soup” rapper’s appearance fee come out of everyone’s tuition or nah?

Check out some of Lil B’s lecture in the footage below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram

