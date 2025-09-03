DaBaby “Out Ya Business,” Trippie Redd “H-H-H/Hermes Talk” & More | Daily Visuals 9.3.25

For a minute there it seemed like DaBaby was Hip-Hop superstar bound as the rapper was the hottest spitter in the game who knew how to get the party to bounce with his ridiculous flow and while he’s nowhere near the level of stardom he was in 2020, the man is still as talented as ever.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Out Ya Business,” DaBaby keeps things simple and humble as he sits at a diner table enjoying a meal while he spits his bars to remind everyone he’s still got that work to make ya heads and booties bounce.

Keeping with the popular rappers of yesteryear, Trippie Redd too is still out here looking to capture the buzz he had in the early 2020’s and in his clip to “H-H-H/Hermes Talk,” Redd sips out his cup while turning up by himself in his home and the studio. Seems like ever since his rival, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s reputation and future went down the drain so did Trippie Redd’s music career. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J.I., Flo Milli, and more.

DABABY – “OUT YA BUSINESS”

TRIPPIE REDD – “H-H-H/HERMES TALK”

J.I. – “LOVE STORY”

FLO MILLI – “PERFECT PERSON”

YG KAYBOE – “FIRST TIME”

BIGXTHAPLUG FT. JELLY ROLL – “BOX ME UP”

LITTY HIPPI3 – “DTSH”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “ANYONE”