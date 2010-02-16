Drake Won’t Get Sade For “Thank Me Later”

Trying to place his best foot forward with the debut album Thank Me Later, Young Money’s Drake has tried to make the best first impression and created a wish list of potential features which will bring his sound out the best.

Already locking down the likes of Lil Wayne, Kanye West and potentially Jay Z, the engine behind the Canadian rapper might not be large enough to snag an appearance from Sade.

Springing back onto the scene from her usual musical hiatus, Sade dropped Soldier Of Love, but had made sure to have minimal press following her.

In regards to a possible collaboration with Drake, a discussion with The National Post revealed that Sade hasn’t even spoken to anyone in the rapper’s camp.

“I don’t think they have contacted me. I’ve never collaborated because I’ve always avoided working outside my safety zone — I can be exactly who I am and can fail or success within the moment. I feel safe working like I do. I wouldn’t want to work in a situation where I am expected to deliver because I think I wouldn’t deliver.”

That’s quite a shame to hear. After Drizzy’s contributions to Alicia Keys for “Un-Thinkable” from The Element of Freedom, there could have been another potential classic in the making.

In related news, the first single for Drake’s debut will be “It’s Over”, which will be produced by Boi-1da. Boi-1da was responsible for the hits, “Forever” and “Best I Ever Had” so it will definitely be something to look out for.