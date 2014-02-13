KiD CuDi Unveils Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon Album Cover & Tracklist

KiD CuDi threw a curveball when he announced that Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon would now be full-length album. Today, the former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate unveiled the tracklist and artwork to heighten anticipation.

The project, which was initially set to be an EP, features 10 songs in total, including the title track and last summer’s “Going To The Ceremony.” Crooner Raphael Saadiq is the only featured artist on the LP.

CuDi made revealed a secret about the tracklist via Twitter. “This is just the digital release track listing. New jams will be added for the physical, kind of like a extended ‘Directors Cut’! yahm,” he wrote without being too descriptive.

Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon will be KiD CuDi’s fifth studio LP, and the second we’ll hear since he parted ways with the house Kanye West built in 2013. Though the official date of purchase remains a secret, fans can check out the cover art below and on the following page you’ll find the tracklist.

