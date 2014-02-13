Rolling Stone Says Drake Was Told His Cover Was Nixed

Thanks to some salacious quotes about Kanye West and Fabolous, YMCMB and OVO rapper Drake said he’s done with magazine interviews and is also peeved his cover of Rolling Stone was nixed in favor of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Although the publication has not released an official statement, a rep says Drizzy was told in advance that he wasn’t going to be on the cover.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Drake tell TMZ the rapper feels like he was “tricked” because … “He only did the interview if he was going to be on the cover.” But we’ve learned Drake was interviewed on January 28, and the photo shoot was also completed before PSH died on Feb. 2. A rep for RS says this happens all the time when musicians and actors die — most recently when Lou Reed and Whitney Houston passed away. Further, the RS rep says Drake’s camp was told last Friday he wouldn’t be on the cover when the mag was released Wednesday. The rep would not say if they offered Drake a future cover. For what it’s worth … Drake has deleted his tweets about the RS cover and Hoffman.

Hey, sh*t happens.

So although you may feel a way that the Oscar-winning actors death by overdose trumped your chance to shine on the front of a national music magazine, it’s best to keep that to yourself. Or, just rap/sing about it later.

Not so coincidentally, the full story, titled ‘Drake: High Times at the YOLO Estate’ is available right here.

—

Photo: Courtesy of Rolling Stone