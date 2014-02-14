Kanye West Goes On 1st Rant In Months, Slanders Sway & Charlamagne Tha God [VIDEO]

Kanye West embarked on the second leg of his Yeezus Tour, which landed him at Penn State University in University Park, Penn. last night. Such an occasion inspired the Chicago native to rant about veteran journalist Sway Calloway and Charlamagne Tha God of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club in front of a packed Bryce Jordan Center.

West commanded that the music be stopped in the middle of performing Late Registration‘s “Touch The Sky.” “That’s what the f**k I’m talking ’bout. Ten years of this sh*t,” said Ye, referencing the 10th anniversary of his debut album, The College Dropout.

But then came the boom. “What the f**k did you do? What have you done with the past 10 years of your motherf**king life? Charlamagne? Sway? F**k you did?,” he exclaimed with no regard for either man’s accomplishments.

For the record, both Sway and Charlamagne Tha God have done a fair share in the past three years, let alone 10. West’s rant did get the crowd amped, though.

