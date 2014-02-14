Curren$y – The Drive In Theatre Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Very few MCs create new music at the rate Curren$y does it. That said, Jet Life’s frontman returns with The Drive In Theatre, the first of what we assume will be many more projects this year.

Fifteen new tracks by Spitta should properly whet listener’s musical appetites until his next offering. And he isn’t alone. Action Bronson, Le$, B-Real, Young Roddy, Smoke DZA, Fiend, Cornerboy P, and Freddie Gibbs make guest appearances.

Led by the menacing “Godfather 4,” co-starring Bronsolino, it’s safe to assume that it was Curren$y’s aim to create cinematic music this time around. He did this with the help of producers like Thelonious Martin, Cookin’ Soul, Nesby Phips, Cardo and more.

The Drive In Theatre can be streamed/downloaded via DatPiff and Jet-Life.com, or fans can up the ante by getting the bundle package courtesy of BitTorrent. For free of charge, listeners can get the mixtape as well as includes the mixtape, a photo set, and the Cruise Life doc, shot by CJ Wallis.

Find The Drive In Theatre below.

