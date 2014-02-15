Pro Era – The Secc$ Tap.e Pt. 2 [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

#ProEraWeek is officially over, and as a treat, fans receive a new EP, titled The Secc$ Tap.e Pt. 2. The whole gang, including Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight, Dirty Sanchez, Dyemond Lewis, and more, appear on the project.

The collective delivered seven new tracks just in time for Valentine’s Day. Bads$$ led the effort with “Pantie Raid Pt. II,” a cut with a pretty self-explanatory angle. Much of the EP seems to follow that mold.

Stream Pro Era’s The Secc$ Tap.e Pt. 2 below. Give us your thoughts on the New York City natives’ latest release in the comments.

