Jordan Brand’s Melo, CP3, Spike Lee & More Party With Drake & The Weeknd [PHOTOS]

NBA All-Star Weekend is in full swing down in New Orleans and Jordan Brand is making its presence felt in the city. Besides a pair of stores, last night (February 14), was the Jordan Brand Take Flight Celebration, which was held at Turnbull Bakeries and featured musical performances by The Weeknd and Drake.

Jordan Brand also has a pair of spaces in the Crescent City that feature its products. The Footaction store at Canal St. and Bourbon St. had been turned into the Flight Lab. The white and gold exterior gives way to a store that features Jordan Brand product that can be customized. On Sunday, February 16, the store will carry the AJXX8 Bamboo which will also be available at Footaction.com.

Next door to the Flight Lab is Crescent City Iron Works, which is JB’s version of a bespoke boutique. The store spotlights the Crescent City Gold Collection, which is the the brand’s “pinnacle apparel assortment.”

Check out photos of both stores and last night’s party that included guests like Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Spike Lee and more.

Photos: Jordan Brand

