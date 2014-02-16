CLOSE
Mathew Knowles Owes $32K In Child Support, Baby Mama On Food Stamps

Diddy’s baby mama isn’t the only one who is living in struggle as a result of being way down on the list of priorities.

Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles has been delinquent on his child support payments towards the illegitimate child that ultimately broke up his marriage with Tina Knowles.

To add insult to financial injury, the woman is reportedly receiving government assistance to make ends meet.

Via TMZ:

We’re told Alexsandra Wright hasn’t seen any money from Mathew Knowles since we posted our story back in December — when he allegedly owed $24K. We’re told he now owes $32,135.90.

Wright — whose son is Beyonce’s half-brother — is now on public assistance … and gets $300 a month on a state-issued EBT card to pay for food and other expenses.

Sources tell us Wright went to court for help … but the judge is noodling over exactly what to do.

This news is coming is revolving around a man who is allegedly worth $20 million even after King Bey cut him off. The struggle shouldn’t affect an innocent child, though.

Photo: WENN

