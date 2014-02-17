Watch Kanye West Propose To Kim Kardashian On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kanye West proposing to Kim Kardashian is old news, but full footage of the proposal has now been made. It all went down on last night’s (Feb. 16) episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

We make a habit of not watching said show around these parts, but Team Kanye Daily has the run down:

During last night’s (Feb 16) episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” Season 9 Yeezy had a surprise 33rd birthday “party” in San Francisco’s AT&T baseball park with her family members including Khloe, Kourtney, Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie in attendance. But little did anyone know this would be the night that would change their relationship forever. The Kardashian Clan waited patiently (& silently) as Kim arrived with Kanye. Kim walked blindfolded with Kanye by her side as Keri Hilson “Knock You Down” Played behind them in an orchestra, Kanye then took off the blindfold, whispered “can I ask you something” while dropping to one knee Ye said, “I just want to know.” “You want to know what?” asked Kim. “If you’ll marry me” replied West. “Of course,” said Kim, as Kanye slipped on the gorgeous diamond ring and then kissed his soon-to-be wife. They both stood and shared several kisses. As everyone rushed the field. You could spot Virgil, Don C, Jaden Smith and several others in the crowd. Then they went inside the ball room were Kris gave a speech, and Kanye described his vision for the ring as a smaller diamond with a clearer look. The very next day Kim took everyone to the Las Vegas stop of the Yeezus Tour as it would be the last family outing before she heads out on tour with Ye (with North). You could spot the whole family plus Tyga with his wife Blac Chyna, Pusha-T and several others in attendance. Even Lord Disick came out. Like the old saying goes, there is nothing like family.

See more Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s footage over at 24Wired.tv. Watch the full episode below.

https://dailymotion.com/video/x1cf7v0

—

Photo: E!