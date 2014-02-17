Big Boi ft. Menahan Street Band – “Damaged World” [LISTEN]

Just like that, the stone cold grooves are steadily rolling out courtesy of Big Boi, who delivered another ill mashup titled “Damaged World,” featuring Menahan Street Band.

The track blends Daddy Fat Sax’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors standout, “Tremendous Damage,” with “The World (Is Going Up In Flames)” by singer Charles Bradley and Menahan Street Band. We actually prefer this bluesy instrumental over the original, as it better compliments Bosko’s soulful vocals.

The informed are familiar with Menahan Street Band, as they’ve been sampled by Sean C. and LV on Jay Z’s “Roc Boys” and a host of other popular Hip-Hop records. They’re own material is a damn good listen too, so the quality of this song should be no surprise.

Like Big Boi’s last few releases, “Damaged World” is accompanied by a psychedelic visual which you can see below. The audio version can be heard on the following page.

Photo: Instagram

