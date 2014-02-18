Dr. Dre, Eminem & Jimmy Iovine Cover XXL Magazine [PHOTO]

Dr. Dre, Eminem and Jimmy Iovine grace the cover of the April/May 2014 of XXL magazine. No, Detox isn’t coming out, but the issue does cover the new Beats Music streaming service.

This month’s issue of XXL celebrates Beats Electronics with the first ever magazine cover featuring Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine and Eminem. Beats By Dre initially took over the industry with their headphones six years ago. Now Beats is at it again with the brand’s newest endeavor, Beats Music, a music streaming service which focuses on the curation of playlists by genre experts (including XXL). Eminem, one of the biggest artists under Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s direction, launched the promo for his most recent solo album The Marshall Mathers LP 2 with a Beats Music commercial, kicking off the campaign for the service, which is now available in the iTunes store.

The last time time Dre and Em shared the XXL cover was with 50 Cent back for the rap mag’s March 2003 issue. Why does Dr. Dre look like he has a matte finish, though?

The April/May issue of XXL will be on newsstands March 11. Check out the full cover on the flip. Let us know what you think in the comments.

