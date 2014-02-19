Terry Richardson Unveils Outtakes From LeBron James’ GQ Shoot [PHOTOS]

LeBron James covers the latest issue of GQ magazine. Terry Richardson was the photog commissioned to shoot the NBA champion, and as usual, he’s uploaded the outtake flicks onto his Tumblr

King James can now boast that he’s posed in front of the infamous white wall, which fellow notable faces like Wale, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, and Kendrick Lamar also did in recent months. The future Hall of Famer is noticeably dressed down, as compared to his GQ shots.

Separately, both James and Richardson are facing controversies. The former came under fire after naming Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Oscar Robertson to his basketball Mount Rushmore. Boston Celtics legend, Bill Russell, didn’t take too kindly to being omitted from the list and his 11 NBA championships and big wins prior make his feelings more justifiable. Honestly, with only four players to select from NBA history, someone was bound to be upset.

Richardson, on the other hand, is facing allegations of sexual harassment at the hand of two models.

