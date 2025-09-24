Subscribe
Music

How Hunxho Turned Pain into Platinum: An Exclusive Interview

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hunxho POTC Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Atlanta’s own Hunxho joins “Posted on The Corner” for a raw and revealing conversation. Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated sequel album, For Her, Too, Hunxho chops it up about the project that has the streets and the ladies talking. He explains why he had to drop part two, revealing that the massive success of the first For Her and the overwhelming love from female fans worldwide made it a necessity.

Hunxho gets personal, discussing how he channels his pain and vulnerabilities directly into his music, using the booth as his therapy. He reflects on the evolution from the first album to the sequel, noting he had to go “harder” and get deeper this time around. This vulnerability is paying off, leading to major career milestones like a sold-out show in London—an experience he describes as “crazy,” with fans across the pond singing every word.


 

READ MORE STORIES:

Beyond the music, Hunxho talks about staying grounded through his faith, balancing fatherhood with his demanding career, and his plans to expand his empire into fashion and movies. He also shares advice for upcoming artists, stressing the importance of not getting discouraged and diversifying their hustle beyond just rapping. From his pre-show rituals to his surprising hidden talents and love for dogs, this interview gives you a rare look at the man behind the music. Don’t miss Hunxho as he discusses his journey, his mindset, and what’s next, including an upcoming tour.

How Hunxho Turned Pain into Platinum: An Exclusive Interview  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Trump’s Former Spiritual Advisor Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse, X Searches Hard For MAGA Outrage

Cassius Life
2025 NBA Finals - Game Six

Netflix Drops ‘Starting 5’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & More

Cassius Life
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Slams Nicki Minaj's 'Backhanded Apology' To Daughter Kulture, Issues Her Own Apology To 'Papa Perc'

Bossip
Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia, divorce, Lauren Williams, lawsuit, cease and desist. RHOA

Sorry ‘Silly Simone!’ Porsha Williams Says She’s Still Doing ‘Detty December’ Despite Simon Pulling Her Nigerian Sponsorship

Bossip
Trending Stories
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

President Trump Signs Executive Order In Oval Office
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

9 Items
News

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
10 Items
News

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Entertainment

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where ‘UY SCUTI’ Lands Among His Best

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close