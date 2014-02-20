Kanye West To Headline Bonnaroo Festival

This year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will feature a healthy does of Hip-Hop. The headliners were announced last night (February 19) with one of them being Kanye West.

According to the New York Daily News, West along with Elton John and Jack White will headline the famed music festival. Other acts sure to peak the interest of the Hip-Hop friendly include Frank Ocean and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Also scheduled to perform in 2014 are Wiz Khalifa, Ice Cube, Chance the Rapper and Yeezy’s G.O.O.D. Music artist Pusha T. Last year’s festival featured performances from Wu-Tang Clan, Kendrick Lamar and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

The Bonnaroo festival runs from June 12 through June 15 and goes down in Manchester, Tennessee. Tickets will go on sale on February 22 at noon.

Photo: WENN