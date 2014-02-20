CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West To Headline Bonnaroo Festival

Leave a comment

This year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will feature a healthy does of Hip-Hop. The headliners were announced last night (February 19) with one of them being Kanye West

According to the  New York Daily News, West along with Elton John and Jack White will headline the famed music festival. Other acts sure to peak the interest of the Hip-Hop friendly include Frank Ocean and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Also scheduled to perform in 2014 are Wiz Khalifa, Ice Cube, Chance the Rapper and Yeezy’s G.O.O.D. Music artist Pusha T. Last year’s festival featured performances from Wu-Tang Clan, Kendrick Lamar and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

The Bonnaroo festival runs from June 12 through June 15 and goes down in Manchester, Tennessee. Tickets will go on sale on February 22 at noon.

Photo: WENN

 

Kanye West

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close