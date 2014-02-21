Ashanti Speaks On Career, Say G-Unit Beef Was A “Stray Bullet”

As Ashanti makes a run for R&B greatness with her BraveHeart album, she recalled her Murder Inc. days during a recent interview with The Grio.

Hip-Hop saw how things broke down for Irv Gotti’s label at the hands of a heinous, violent beef with G-Unit and an ongoing federal indictment. Unfortunately, Ashanti’s career took a turn for the worse because of this.

“You have the term, ‘Guilty by association,” said the songstress, prefacing her next statement. “I’ve had conversation with plenty of thugs, plenty of dudes. Even with Fif [50 Cent], it was just like, it was never aimed at you. It was never anything personal. It was just your crew.”

Though Ashanti realized that she shouldn’t take things personally, but her loyalty to Murder Inc. affected both her status and finances.

See Ashanti speak with the Grio in the footage below.

—

Photo: The Grio