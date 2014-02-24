Random Prisoner Says He Knows How To Free Gucci Mane

We all know Gucci Mane has some truly dedicated fans, but this is ridiculous. A South Carolina prison inmate say he knows how to free Big Guwop, who has been in the bing since last September.
Reports TMZ:
51-year-old Jerry Lewis Dedrick — who’s currently locked up in a Williamsburg federal prison — has taken it upon himself to get Gucci off gun charges (without Gucci asking) filing a scribbled motion.
To his credit, Dedrick has been spending a lot of time reading — not like he has other stuff to do — and claims he’s discovered the key to Gucci’s case.
Several problems — first, his argument makes no sense. Dedrick rambles on about how possessing a gun in itself isn’t a federal crime.
Dedrick isn’t Gucci’s lawyer, so he can’t file docs on the rapper’s behalf. But Dedrick wants the court to forward his legal work to Gucci’s lawyer … hoping it will crack the case.
LaFlare has been locked up on gun and weed possession charges. There is currently no word on if and when he’ll be getting out, but he is facing 20 years.
That didn’t stop him from releasing a “War Ready (Remix)” late last week, though.
—
Photo: Power 105.1