Random Prisoner Says He Knows How To Free Gucci Mane

We all know Gucci Mane has some truly dedicated fans, but this is ridiculous. A South Carolina prison inmate say he knows how to free Big Guwop, who has been in the bing since last September.

Reports TMZ:

51-year-old Jerry Lewis Dedrick — who’s currently locked up in a Williamsburg federal prison — has taken it upon himself to get Gucci off gun charges (without Gucci asking) filing a scribbled motion.

To his credit, Dedrick has been spending a lot of time reading — not like he has other stuff to do — and claims he’s discovered the key to Gucci’s case.

Several problems — first, his argument makes no sense. Dedrick rambles on about how possessing a gun in itself isn’t a federal crime.

Dedrick isn’t Gucci’s lawyer, so he can’t file docs on the rapper’s behalf. But Dedrick wants the court to forward his legal work to Gucci’s lawyer … hoping it will crack the case.