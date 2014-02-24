50 Cent To Release Dr. Dre-Produced Single Titled “Smoke” [VIDEO]

50 Cent ensured that his relationships with Dr. Dre and Eminem remain in tact after he parting ways Aftermath, Shady Records, and Interscope as a whole. In fact, the doctor produced one of the MC’s two forthcoming singles, “Smoke.”

50 revealed this news during yesterday’s press conference prior to practice for NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup series (his SMS Audio company sponsors Swan Racing). Though the questions directed towards the Queens native were primarily about his brand partnership and drivers Parker Kilgerman and Cole Whit, a few journalists asked him about what to expect on his Animal Ambition project.

“Nah, this one was produced by Dr. Dre,” 50 replied when asked if “Smoke” was inspired by Tony Stewart’s fan favorite.

March 18, the day the album is available for pre-order, the aforementioned song will release with another titled “Don’t Worry About It.” Animal Ambition releases June 3 via Caroline, an independent distribution house under the Capitol Music Group/Universal Music Group.

Hear 50 Cent speak in the full press conference below.

Photo: YouTube