Asher Roth Cooking Up Sophomore Album

A reoccurring problem for rappers after dropping their debut album is making sure that their second is able to be on par or better than the first.

The sophomore jinx has landed many rappers in a hole where a sink or swim scenario is presented and their second outing can lead to the downfall of their career.

Releasing his debut in 2009 with Asleep In the Bread Aisle, Asher Roth is already in the driver’s seat again and working on his follow up album for 2010.

Acting as a precursor for the album, Roth is currently working on his album along with a new mixtape titled Seared Foie Gras with Quince and Cranberry, which should be dropping in March.

While chopping it up with Vibe, Roth revealed more details on the upcoming mixtape.

“Yeah, it’s really just me warming up, throwing the baseball in the backyard again. It’s a hors d’oeuvres tape more or less. It’s called Seared Foie Gras with Quince and Cranberry and drops in March with my new website. Foie gras is a legitimate hors d’oeuvre. It’s force-fed to geese so that they can eat their liver.”

Getting to the main course, he elaborated on the sophomore album.

“Ideally I’d like to release it on my birthday, which is Aug. 11. That would be great, but I believe that’s a Wednesday and they try to stick to Tuesdays. But my first album released on a Monday. There’s no album title yet. I talked to everybody I wanted to get on the album. I shared my vision with them. You want to meet them halfway. Yes, you want them to come into your world as well, but you want to make sure that they’re still stamping it with them. You don’t want to leave their comfort zone. All the producers that are going to be on the album, I’ve sat down with in their living room before we got into the whole music making thing.”

Assuring fans that he won’t be another victim to the sophomore jinx, Roth added that this offering will put the “feeling” back into music.

Show and prove.