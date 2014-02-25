Killer Mike Performs Wedding Ceremony For Trackstar The DJ [PHOTOS]

Killer Mike is known for his sanctified religious raps as one-half of Run The Jewels and his own solo endeavors, but now you can officially call him “reverend.”

At least, those were the powers vested in him when he conducted the marriage ceremony for his live stage show secret weapon Trackstar the DJ (Gabe Moskoff) as he exchanged nuptials with his new bride Camille Peace a.k.a. his “best friend of 8 years.”

In today’s era of love and bliss, friends and fan can instantly gravitate towards good news and Trackstar revealed to the world live from Planet Atlanta yesterday February 23, “I just married @peaceimages. Very happy to officially be spending the rest of my life with my best friend.”

The newly anointed Mrs. Moskoff chimed in on her Instagram account, “Married my best friend of 8 years today @trackstarthedj. No bs, no frills. Just love, nature and @killermikegto as our Minister.”

Mike’s own wife, Shay Bigga was also on hand for the ceremony.

Killer Mike and rapper/producer El-P are currently working on the Run The Jewels album follow-up which received much critical acclaim including being ranked #2 on Wired 25: The 25 Best Albums Of 2013.

The former Camille Peace runs a jewelery shop online based in ATL. Congratulations to the happy couple. Check out pics of them in the gallery.

—

Photo: Instagram/Trackstar The DJ, Peace Images

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »