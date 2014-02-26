Kanye West Talks Fatherhood’s Effect On His Music With Seth Meyers [VIDEO]

Kanye West went on an epic press run last year, but knowing the Hip-Hop superstar, that wouldn’t last very long. Last night, the Grammy winner ended his hiatus with an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers (a Saturday Night Life alum and Jimmy Fallon’s replacement) on NBC.

West spoke candidly spoke, as per usual, about his desire to create products that are useful to the world. Aside from that spiel, the G.O.O.D. Music founder reiterated previous proclamations that he’s in the studio. Meyers asked West if fatherhood is inspiring his work. “Yea, totally. Everything and my approach to life, it’s changed it,” he replied.

West explained that he’s making “artistic, intellectual kid-friendly songs” that are more in line with the European point of view on profanity, nudity, and the like.

Hear what Kanye West had to say below. Catch his following performance on the following page.

