Beach Chair: Jay Z, Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Vacation In Jamaica [PHOTOS]

When you work hard, you tend to play a little harder and that is the Shawn Carter family motto.

During a quick blitz through the green land of Jamaica while out on the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, Beyoncé shared pics of and her favorite people of Planet Earth enjoying the beach life.

Jay Z broke out his chancletas to hit the sand while still sporting his bootleg Tom Ford jersey. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy is still being treated like everyday is her birthday as she lived out every adult’s fantasy by carrying own without one worry to give.

Beyoncé’s world tour is currently in its European phase with stops in Germany, Holland and Spain still on the menu.

Check the gallery to see how they get down in Jamaica, though. Don’t hate.

Photo: I Am Beyoncé

