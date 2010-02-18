Drake Speaks On False Bookings

“It has been brought to my attention that false promoters and booking agents are illegally using my name and likeness to promote concerts and club appearances for their own financial gain….”

As arguably the artist with the biggest buzz in recent years, Drake, is seeing himself fall victim to a common thread in the music industry; misrepresentation.

Drake is speaking out to his fans about several shows and events he’s been confirmed to attend without his knowledge or consent.

According to Drizzy, a stream of promoters and booking agents have been illegally using his name and image for monetary purposes.

Obviously upset about disappointing fans, Drake has released a statement issuing an apology to all who have fallen victim to the scams.

He speaks on the unfortunate situations saying,

“It is frustrating for me to hear that many of my fans, who like myself are innocent victims in these scams, have been misled due to the greed of these promoters. I apologize to any fan that has been a victim of these circumstances or feels let down by false advertising. “

Furthermore Drake says he and his management team, Bryant Management and Hip Hop Since 1978, are investigating the matter with authorities and he thanks his fans for continuing to stick by him.

“Please be assured that my team and I take these matters seriously and are actively cooperating with authorities. I cannot thank my fans enough for supporting my music and all that I do.”

For booking information for Drake, parties are encouraged to call his sole booking agents, International Creative Management (ICM) at (310) 550-4000.

Fans can visit his official myspace page at http://www.myspace.com/thisisdrake for confirmed concert and club appearance news.