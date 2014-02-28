Kanye West Curves Thirst Bucket Sneaker Autograph Seeker [VIDEO]

Kanye West was out in Paris and while dipping and dodging paparazzi gave a sneaker autograph seeker a smooth curve.
Reports TMZ:
NEVER APPROACH KANYE WEST WITH A PEN — especially if he’s wearing a fancy sweater — because after Yeezy’s reaction in Paris this evening, you might as well be waving a knife in his face.
Kanye was leaving dinner moments ago when an autograph seeker asked the rapper for some love — holding out a pen … and a sneaker to sign.
The pen came within inches of Kanye’s pristine white sweater — and Yeezy nearly lost it.
You gotta see it. Ye’s reaction is almost worth as much as his threads.
Actually, in the clip Yeezy seemed pretty calm about it. He’s learning.
As for homie’s black Nike Air Yeezy 2, just wear the damn thing, sir.
—
Photo: TMZ