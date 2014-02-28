Kanye West Curves Thirst Bucket Sneaker Autograph Seeker [VIDEO]

Kanye West was out in Paris and while dipping and dodging paparazzi gave a sneaker autograph seeker a smooth curve.

Reports TMZ:

NEVER APPROACH KANYE WEST WITH A PEN — especially if he’s wearing a fancy sweater — because after Yeezy’s reaction in Paris this evening, you might as well be waving a knife in his face.

Kanye was leaving dinner moments ago when an autograph seeker asked the rapper for some love — holding out a pen … and a sneaker to sign.

The pen came within inches of Kanye’s pristine white sweater — and Yeezy nearly lost it.

You gotta see it. Ye’s reaction is almost worth as much as his threads.