T.I. Makes Return To Music On B.O.B’s Debut Album

When news broke that T.I. was making his way back to the studio to pen more hits, fans of Grand Hustle’s co-founder were left eagerly waiting.

Now, they’ll have a chance to hear new material from the King sooner than they thought.

Grand Hustle artist and Atlanta bred MC, B.O.B., is announcing T.I.’s first return to music since his eight months in jail.

Tip will make his return through B.O.B.’s debut album, The Adventures of Bobby Ray.

According to Bobby Ray, while T.I. is not featured lyrically on a track, he is featured on production for a song on the album titled “Fifth Dimension.”

Speaking on the the production lineup for the the project he tells Rap-Up,

“T.I. actually produced some stuff on the album, Jim Jonsin, Dr. Luke, me…it’s a good combination.”



B.O.B. is currently promoting for the release of the The Adventures Of Bobby Ray.

As previously reported, he recently released his May 25 mixtape hosted by DJ Drama and DJ Sense with features from Asher Roth, J. Cole and Charles Hamilton.