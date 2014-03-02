Beyoncé & Jay Z Spotted Partying In London [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé is currently in Europe for her Mrs. Carter World Tour and her hubby Jay Z is riding shotgun. The couple was spotted partying into the a.m. at the Mason House nightclub in London.

Reports the Daily Mail:

The 32-year-old Drunk In Love singer had one eye half closed as she left the Mason House nightclub with her 44-year-old husband at her side.

Beyonce was covered up in a black jacket that she wore over black ripped skinny jeans.

The star had her long blonde locks down, wore open-toed heels and added a pop of colour with bright red lipstick.

Jay-Z wore a buttoned-up black shirt with grey pattern with a star medallion hanging from a thick chain.

The star had her long blonde locks down, wore open-toed heels and added a pop of colour with bright red lipstick.

Jay-Z wore a buttoned-up black shirt with grey pattern with a star medallion hanging from a thick chain.