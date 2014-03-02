CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

Beyoncé & Jay Z Spotted Partying In London [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Beyoncé is currently in Europe for her Mrs. Carter World Tour and her hubby Jay Z is riding shotgun. The couple was spotted partying into the a.m. at the Mason House nightclub in London. 

Reports the Daily Mail:

The 32-year-old Drunk In Love singer had one eye half closed as she left the Mason House nightclub with her 44-year-old husband at her side.

Beyonce was covered up in a black jacket that she wore over black ripped skinny jeans.

The star had her long blonde locks down, wore open-toed heels and added a pop of colour with bright red lipstick.

Jay-Z wore a buttoned-up black shirt with grey pattern with a star medallion hanging from a thick chain.

The star had her long blonde locks down, wore open-toed heels and added a pop of colour with bright red lipstick.

Jay-Z wore a buttoned-up black shirt with grey pattern with a star medallion hanging from a thick chain.

Check out the pics of Hip-Hop power couple leaving the nightspot in the gallery. If Beyoncé was your wife, you’d be smiling too.

Photo: WENN.com

Beyoncé

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close