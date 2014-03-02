Beyoncé & Jay Z Spotted Partying In London [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé is currently in Europe for her Mrs. Carter World Tour and her hubby Jay Z is riding shotgun. The couple was spotted partying into the a.m. at the Mason House nightclub in London.
Reports the Daily Mail:
The 32-year-old Drunk In Love singer had one eye half closed as she left the Mason House nightclub with her 44-year-old husband at her side.
Beyonce was covered up in a black jacket that she wore over black ripped skinny jeans.
The star had her long blonde locks down, wore open-toed heels and added a pop of colour with bright red lipstick.
Jay-Z wore a buttoned-up black shirt with grey pattern with a star medallion hanging from a thick chain.
The star had her long blonde locks down, wore open-toed heels and added a pop of colour with bright red lipstick.
Jay-Z wore a buttoned-up black shirt with grey pattern with a star medallion hanging from a thick chain.
Check out the pics of Hip-Hop power couple leaving the nightspot in the gallery. If Beyoncé was your wife, you’d be smiling too.
—
Photo: WENN.com