Run The Jewels – “Run The Jewels” [VIDEO]

It’s all about the green in Run The Jewels’ visual for their self-titled cut, “Run The Jewels.” But unlike most rap videos, the aforementioned color foreshadows the hue of the psychedelic treatment rather than scenes featuring a wad of Benjamins.

As usual, the veteran duo took an artistic route to bring the startling track to life. Killer Mike and El-P are literally green-skinned as they shoot potent line after potent line. Shades of red and tons of animation accentuate the MCs’ looks throughout various scenes and create a trippy experience in the same breath. At one point, Killer Kill From Adamsville has an animated mask on and looks to be in full on jux mode. That’s a scary sight.

RUFFMERCY directed the treatment.

Do yourself a favor and cop Run The Jewels’ 2013 LP via iTunes. That’s an order for Hip-Hop fans, by the way. Tune into the video for the intro song below.

Photo: YouTube