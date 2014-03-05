Kanye West Supports Kendall Jenner At Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week Show [PHOTOS]

As 18-year-old Kendall Jenner begins her lifelong dissension into paparazzi pitfalls and fashionista madness, she should be thankful that she has the support of her famous soon to be brother-in-law, Kanye West.

Like Rihanna, Yeezy was in Europe for the Paris Fashion Week and attended the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014 fashion show where young Kendall worked the runway.

Via US Weekly:

The 18-year-old model wasn’t without a cheerleading section at the show, however. Kim’s future husband, Kanye West, stepped in and sat front row to show Kendall support. Kendall had no problems modeling a snakeskin sleeveless top and long, black sheer skirt down the runway. After the show, the runway model posed with West and Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci, who is good friends with the 36-year-old rapper. “Best part was my baby watching & cheering on my baby sister!!!” Kim, 33, tweeted about fiance West attending Kendall’s show. “So sad I missed it! #Family #Givenchy.”

Pics of the Givenchy Fall/Winter extravaganza can be found in the gallery below complete with cameos by fashion titan Anna Wintour, supermodel Joan Smalls and embattled rapper Angel Haze.

Photo: WENN.com, Instagram/Kim & Khloe Kardashian/Kendall Jenner

