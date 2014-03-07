Big K.R.I.T. – “Egyptian Cotton” [LISTEN]

After attaining fame, artists tend to reflect on where they came from to know where they’re going. That’s Big K.R.I.T.’s angle on the fifth #WEEKOFKRIT release, “Egyptian Cotton.”

Times were rough for the Def Jam MC as an up and comer from Mississippi, but as you can see, his hard work has paid off. “Honestly, I’m really at a lost for words/ 300 blocks to seeing half the world/ From the slumest of conditions to living in the burbs/ And n***as claim that’s selling out, but that sounds so absurd,” Krizzle rhymes.

The spitter’s humble demeanor shines on this self-produced track, as his details of his current circumstance sound more like a “you can do it too” than a humble brag. Here’s to hoping that #WEEKOFKRIT lasts longer than seven measly days. Stream “Egyptian Cotton” below.

[Via Complex]

Photo: Instagram