Lil Yachty “Endless,” Hit-Boy & The Alchemist ft. Havoc “Celebration Moments: & More | Daily Visuals 10.22.25

For a minute there, it seemed like Lil Yachty was actually leveling up his sound and speaking in comprehensible rhymes and sentences. But now it looks like the polarizing rapper is back to his “mumble rap” roots and giving his day-one fans the Yachty that they’re used to.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Endless,” Lil Yachty takes the viewer on a journey into himself as we travel into countless windows that feature the rapper in every last one doing what he does and rapping while dancing to his heart’s content. We’d be shocked if any of his fans can catch every one of his rhymes on the first listen.

On the flip side, Hit-Boy and The Alchemist give some Hip-Hop purists something they can understand, and for their Havoc-assisted clip to “Celebration Moments,” the three artists take to the streets of New York to do a meet-and-greet before taking in the bright lights of the City That Never Sleeps.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work from Curren$y, DJ Premier and Ransom, and more.

LIL YACHTY – “ENDLESS”

HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST FT. HAVOC – “CELEBRATION MOMENTS”

CURREN$Y – “POV”

DJ PREMIER & RANSOM – “AMAZING GRACES”

ISAIAH FALLS & SIR – “BROWN SUGAH”

MONTANA 700 – “WHITE ONES”

JAMAL – “GODSPEED”

BHAD BHABIE – “HONEST”

Photo: Getty