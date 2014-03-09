Thank You Troll God: Lil B Drops “F*ck KD (Kevin Durant Diss)”

Lil B is clearly not a Kevin Durant fan. Also, let the record show that we are posting “F*ck KD (Kevin Durant Diss)” strictly for archival purposes.

We’ll let The Fader handle the reporting on this one:

Lil B‘s Twitter beef with Kevin Durant started back in 2011 when the NBA player called the rapper “wack.” In short, Lil B put #THEBASEGODSCURSE on Durant, mysteriously lifted it a year later and challenged Durant to a basketball game, and then, last Month, started taking shots at Durant again on Twitter. (If you want a blow-by-blow account, SB Nation has compiled the pair’s fascinating exchanges.) So it’s not all that surprising that B has just shared a new video for a track called “F*ck KD (Kevin Durant Diss)”– from his upcoming mixtape Hoop Life– where the rapper sings the track title to the tune of DJ Khaled’s “Brown Paper Bag.”

Listen to “F*ck KD (Kevin Durant Diss)” below. Good luck.

