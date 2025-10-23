Subscribe
'Stranger Things 5' Series Finale Is Coming To Movie Theaters

‘Stranger Things 5’ 2-Hour Series Finale Will Be A Movie Theater Experience

The movie theater experience for the finale will mark the first time an episode of a Netflix series will play in more than 350 theaters, starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m.

Published on October 23, 2025

strangers things 5 series finale
Netflix / Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things always felt like it deserved a proper movie theater experience. For the fifth and final season, that’s exactly what fans are going to get.

Netflix announced that the Duffer Brothers’ 2-hour series finale for Stranger Things 5, titled The Rightside Up, will be released in movie theaters on Dec.31.

The movie theater experience for the finale will mark the first time an episode of a Netflix series will play in more than 350 theaters, starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET serving as the swan song for our favorite group of kids, aka The Party, who have been part of our streaming lives since the show’s premiere on the streaming giant in 2016.

Variety reports the series finale’s theater run will last until January 1.

For those who would rather enjoy the series finale from the comfort of their couches, don’t worry, it will also premiere at the same time listed above.

In an announcement, Netflix says it will share exactly what theaters will show the Stranger Things series finale.

The Duffer Bros Are Excited To See The Series Finale Hit Theaters

In a cover story interview with Variety, Matt and Ross Duffer were excited about the potential of their franchise’s series finale coming to the big screen.

“People don’t get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they’re seeing it at reduced quality,” Matt told the outlet. “More than that, it’s about experiencing it at the same time with fans.”

“That would be amazing,” Ross said. “Because the fans could be there with other fans, and experience it as a communal thing — it would be incredible.”

Consider us seated for this one.

Stranger Things 5 premieres exclusively on Netflix in three batches, with Vol. 1 arriving on November 6, Vol. 2 on December 25, and the finale on December 31

