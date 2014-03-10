Jay Z Turns Down Request To Be Kanye West’s Best Man?

You can file this one under “Gotta hear both sides,” or at least one side. Reportedly Jay Z has turned down Kanye West‘s request to be the best man in his wedding to Kim Kardashian because he doesn’t want to be on reality TV.

Apparently, the Kardashian desire to have all their business documented for TV cameras is a non-starter for Hova.

Reports the Daily Star:

A pal of the Kardashians told us: “Jay is Kanye’s closest friend so he wants him to be best man. “Jay agreed initially but had one condition – under no circumstances can there be any reality TV shows filming him, his wife Beyoncé or daughter Blue Ivy during the ceremony.” Unsurprisingly, Queen Bey, 32, doesn’t want to be associated with the Kar-trashians. We’re told: “The thought of popping up in KUWTK mortifies Beyoncé. “She purposefully keeps herself away from trashy TV and isn’t prepared to lower her standards for anyone, or any occasion.”

Although this story does make sense, keep in mind that there is no reason to believe these “sources” actually heard any of these things.

—

Photo: WENN