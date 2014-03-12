50 Cent Unveils Animal Ambition Album Art [PHOTO]

We’re witnessing 50 Cent move and shake in a way that he’s wanted to for some time since parting ways with Interscope records in favor of an independent distribution deal with Caroline/Capitol/UMG. Now that proverbial train is right on schedule and he’s in full control of his Animal Ambition: An Untamed Desire To Win LP, the rapper unveils the official artwork for public view.

Fif’s approach is pretty plain and simple, as an image of a vicious lion with bloody fangs covers the project. Needless to say that the animal is in attack mode, which makes perfect sense because the Queens native hasn’t released an album since 2009 and he historically revels in an underdog role.

On March 18, 50 Cent will deliver a pair of new records and videos, including “Don’t Worry About It,” featuring Yo Gotti, and “Hold On.” He’ll release a new song online every Tuesday from that day until May 20.

See the Animal Ambition: An Untamed Desire To Win cover below.

—

Photo: