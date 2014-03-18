50 Cent – “Hold On” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: The initial version of 50 Cent’s “Hold On” was a leak. Hear the full track after the jump.

The seemingly inevitable comeback year of 50 Cent is in full swing and now we have audio proof to match with what we’ve been seeing these past few weeks.

Caroline/Capitol Records’ newest gold mine recently debuted the record “Hold On” at his Hang W/50 show at SXSW (y’know, the one where ScHoolboy Q struggled to get in) and it was well received.

Over a lethargic bass groove with muddled drums and 70s blaxploitation vibe, 50 acknowledges the concrete fact that he is indeed rich but still revisits the days when hunger and desperation dominated his emotions. “Used to do graffiti/Now, look we major/Don’t make me write my name ‘cross your face with the razor,” he coldly spits. There’s also some direct shots fired at Jimmy Henchman’s legal struggle.

Although G-Unit is under construction until further notice, Mr. Curtis Jackson is smoothing sailing in his own personal rat race. This is the third record released off his new album, Animal Ambition which is due in stores June 3.

Push play and leave your opinions in the comments if you don’t mind.

[via HHNM]

Photo: Instagram/50 Cent