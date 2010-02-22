HHWired Exclusive: Freddie Gibbs Rocks Digital Icon Tour, Speaks On New Projects

“I think they shedding light on all the good things about hustling and the dope game…all the perks to hustling in the streets, all of the women, the cars and all that. Yeah you can get all that but there’s also murder involved with that. There’s also time involved with that…its losses. Every ni**a that sell dope ain’t rich. It’s stuff like that that I don’t think a lot of rappers touch on that I’m gonna touch on and do touch on in my music to bring things full circle.”

Freddie Gibbs, the lyrical monster from Gary, Indiana with the entire city on his back, is taking his epic TheMidwestGangstaBoxFrameCadillacMusic on the road.

With talks of his shoe-in spot on XXL’s Freshmen Ten running rampant, Freddie Gibbs is taking the signature music that earned him the nickname Gangsta Gibbs to new venues, new crowds and new heights.

Gibbs recently made a stop in Atlanta on the Digital Icon Tour; fitting for a man whose widespread success can be linked to the hundreds of thousands of digital downloads that augmented his success.

[Peep the interview and concert review after the jump] [More]

Joining him as a headliner was Alabama representative and Get-O-Vision Entertainment’s Yelawolf, who gave a signature high energy performance on top of a chair and in the crowd.

Along with Gibbs and Yelawolf, confirmed XXL Freshman, Pill, was in the building joining his partner on stage for several tracks including their underground hit “Womb 2 The Tomb.”

Ex-Shady/ Aftermath affiliate Bobby Creekwater was also in the building to rock the crowd with his signature track “Bobby Creek” and hits from his Back To Briefcase 2.

Gibbs took hold of his headlining position and rocked the East Atlanta crowd giving them hits from The Miseductation of Freddie Gibbs and GangstaBoxFrame.

In a recent interview with HipHopWired Gangsta Gibbs candidly gave us his opinion on rappers who glorify the street life without mentioning the pitfalls of the lifestyle. While some rappers leave speaking on the ups and downs of the dope game to Hov, Gibbs says he wants to change all that and make sure he brings things full circle.

“I think they shedding light on all the good things about hustling and the dope game…all the perks to hustling in the streets, all of the women, the cars and all that. Yeah you can get all that but there’s also murder involved with that. There’s also time involved with that…its losses. Every ni**a that sell dope ain’t rich. It’s stuff like that that I don’t think a lot of rappers touch on that I’m gonna touch on and do touch on in my music to bring things full circle.” Freddie Gibbs At The Digital Icon Tour

Gibbs, who parted ways with Interscope, also mentioned that while he doesn’t have another major deal solidified, he’s in no rush to get signed and may stay independent longer than expected.

“I know I want to go to the next plateau with my music. I know that it deserves to be heard everywhere so I’m just ironing out the creases of the situation. I don’t know what’s going to happen or where I’m gonna go but I’ve been taking meetings, talking to this person and that person. I’ve been talking to a lot of people but I haven’t put down nothing solid yet…If it’s right for me to stay independent then I’m gonna stay independent. I know I want to drop an indy project of some sort pretty soon. I’m not stressing it. I just want to do the best job I can do in that studio and if I keep doing that I’ll be straight and everything else will fall into place.”

Moving on from labels, Freddie divulged details on his plans for his next musical regime. He tells HipHopWired that he’s been staying busy working on his next mixtape, Str8 Killa, No Filla in between an EP and his debut album.

“I got the follow up coming to The Miseducation of Freddie Gibbs and The MidwestGangstaBoxFrameCadillacMusic called Str8 Killa, No Filla. I’m about to drop that in March and after that I’m supposed to be coming with an EP. I got my album, Cold Day In Hell, that I’m working on and I’m half way done with that and I got an EP before the album that’s going to be called The Devil’s Palace. I got all that coming together so I stay working.”

Be on the lookout for more from Freddie Gibbs and his Str8 Killa, No Filla mixtape, dropping soon.