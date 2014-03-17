Chris Brown Was Booted From Rehab For Touching Woman’s Elbow & Hand

Chris Brown just can’t seem to follow the rules. Details are emerging about why he was booted from a rehab facility, and subsequently jailed; the R&B crooner got within two feet of a woman.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown was thrown out of the Malibu rehab facility Friday for violating 3 internal rules … including a special rule imposed specifically on him — STAY AT LEAST 2 FEET FROM THE WOMEN.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … the rehab facility imposed the 2-foot rule because of the Rihanna case — specifically, that he beat her. The people who run the facility imposed the highly unusual rule, and we’re told Chris violated it by touching elbows and hands with a woman.

As for the 2 other violations, we’re told Chris left the facility last week on an authorized outing, but when he returned he was told to submit to a random drug test and he refused. Our sources say he later took the test and the results were negative, but the initial refusal was a violation of rules.

And the third violation … the facility claims Chris made a mockery of rehab during a group session with some harsh comments.