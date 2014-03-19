Eminem To Headline Lollapalooza In August

Eminem and Rihanna are already embarking on a “monster of a tour” this summer but Slim Shady will also make a grand appearance at this year’s Lollapalooza alongside a slew of other alternative acts.

Hip-Hop’s adopted EDM DJ Skrillex and Kings of Leon and Arctic Monkeys also round out the headlining performances.

Via Chicago-Tribune:

Lollapalooza, which last year drew a capacity audience of 300,000 to the three-day festival, will mark return visits for all four bands. Additional headliners and the complete lineup will be announced next week. Eminem previously headlined the festival in 2011 and late last year released “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” which debuted at No. 1 and has sold about 2 million copies. Skrillex has been at the leading edge of the EDM (electronic dance music) movement for several years, and has been a Lollapalooza regular, first performing there in 2011 and returning last year with his Dog Blood side project. The festival will once again spread more than 100 bands and artists across eight stages. It became a destination festival in 2005, based in Chicago and promoted by Austin-based C3 Presents, after launching in 1991 as a multi-band touring event centered on Jane’s Addiction’s farewell tour.

Eminem recently lost his biggest artist in 50 Cent by way of independent but is still focusing on his remaining roster of Slaughterhouse and Yelawolf, per his recent interview with XXL.

Tickets for Lollapalooza go on sell next Tuesday, which likely won’t be available the following Wednesday.

Photo: Joel Ginsburg/WENN.com