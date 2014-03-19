Flume ft. Ghostface Killah & Autre Ne Veut – “Space Cadet” [VIDEO]

If Australian electronic producer Flume‘s Ghostface Killah, and Autre Ne Veut-assisted cut, “Space Cadet,” wasn’t psychedelic enough, here’s a trippy visual extension.

Ne Veut’s buttery vocals are in sync with colorful animation. Yes, that includes a cartoon version of Tony Sparks, who operates from atop of a throne. Other characters play a part in the story, although the end result looks like the result of some recreational drug use.

Thank Jim Dirschberger for directing the clip.

“Space Cadet” appeared on Flume’s The Mixtape, a side project that featured Freddie Gibbs, Killer Mike, Stalley, Boldy James, and M.O.P. Peep the treatment for “Space Cadet” below.

