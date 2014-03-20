Justin Timberlake – “Not A Bad Thing” [VIDEO]

It must be an amazing feeling for a singer’s record to become a the soundtrack for a real life love story. That’s the backstory for the visual for Justin Timberlake’s The 20/20 Experience Part 2 record, “Not A Bad Thing.”

Premiered on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the six-minute clip recalls a man who proposed to his girlfriend on a NYC train while playing the song. JT attempted to find the couple to no avail, so he created a short documentary capturing their search. Sprinkled throughout are other married couple’s recollections of the proposal and love itself.

All in all, it makes for a touching treatment that’s worth more than a watch or two.

The 20/20 Experience Part 2 is available via iTunes here. Watch “Not A Bad Thing” thing below.

http://www.kaltura.com/p/594251/sp/59425100/embedIframeJs/uiconf_id/6995152/partner_id/594251

Photo: Justin Timberlake