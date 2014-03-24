Andre 3000 Working With Aretha Franklin

André 3000 is clearly an eclectic MC but we bet you didn’t see this coming. Aretha Franklin recently revealed that she is working with the OutKast rapper and actor, and Babyface, on new music.

Franklin made the reveal at her 72nd birthday party in New York City. She wasn’t too sure about 3 Stacks’ name, though.

Reports Billboard:

The singer was all smiles at the event. She said in an interview that she’s working on new music with rapper Andre 3000 and singer-songwriter Babyface. “Babyface is working on the tracks,” she said. He’s also guest starring with Toni Braxton in the Broadway musical “After Midnight,” which celebrates Duke Ellington’s years at the Cotton Club nightclub in Harlem. Their stints in the show run through March 30. “So, I’m just waiting for him to finish that so he can finish my tracks please,” Franklin said. “And I think Andre 2000 – is it two or three? 3000 is going to be doing some of the tracks with him.”

This isn’t the first time the Queen of Soul has collaborated with a Hip-Hop act. Back in 1997, Franklin linked with Lauryn Hill, who penned “A Rose Is Still A Rose.”

Let us know what you think of a André 3000, Babyface and Aretha Franklin collab in the comments.

Photo: WENN.com